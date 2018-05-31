Carluccio’s pushes ahead with restructuring, putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Carluccio’s said it was relocating staff to remaining outlets where possible and would try to keep job losses at a minimum.

However, it is thought that about 30 stores could eventually close as part of the process.

The Italian food business, which was founded by the late Antonio Carluccio in 1999, is embarking on a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), which will allow it to reduce rents while it enters negotiations with landlords.

A majority of 91% of creditors, including landlords, approved the CVA in a vote on Thursday. Carluccio’s required the support of 75% of creditors for the plan to go ahead.

Mark Jones, chief executive of Carluccio’s, said: “I would like to thank our landlords for their support. We now look forward to a positive future and the on-going development of the Carluccio’s business and of course our passionate people.”

Carluccio’s is owned by Dubai-based Landmark Group, which bought the business for £90 million in 2010.

To help Carluccio’s in the months ahead, Landmark will invest a further £10 million in the business.

Will Wright, restructuring partner at KPMG and joint supervisor of the CVA, said: “This is an important step forward for the business, allowing Carluccio’s to complete its financial restructuring plan and embark on a comprehensive operational transformation programme.”

Other restaurants that have undertaken CVAs so far this year include Byron, Prezzo and Jamie’s Italian.

A number of retailers, including New Look and House of Fraser, have also prepared CVAs in a bid to stay afloat.

The high street has come under strain from a combination of rising rents, business rates and labour costs, at a time when discretionary incomes have come under pressure.