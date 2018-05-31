Cat who ate whole cheesecake signed up for slimming club

A cat that once ate an entire cheesecake is among three Scottish contenders in a pet slimming competition. Cats Benji, Elvis and Chester are taking part in this year’s PDSA Pet Fit Club, which aims to help animals slim down to a healthy weight. Benji, from Greenock, Inverclyde, is so large he can no longer fit through his cat flap, which had to be widened to fit a small dog. Weighing 11.3kg (1st 11lb), he is 61% over his ideal body weight and needs to lose 4.3kg (10lb) to reach his ideal weight.

Benji, from Greenock, is too big for his cat flap (PDSA/PA) Credit: Benji, from Greenock, is too big for his cat flap (PDSA/PA)

His owner Michelle Liddell said: “We really don’t know how he’s got to this size. We control his portions but we think he must steal food from our other cats. We’ve tried various diets for him but so far nothing has worked.” Elvis, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, is still 58% over his ideal body weight despite having been on a diet since January. His weight has dropped from 10kg (1st 8lb) to 8.68kg (1st 5lb), but he still has a way to go to reach his ideal weight of 5.5kg (12lb). Owner Carole Sweeney said: “Elvis’s portion sizes used to be king-sized, but thanks to Pet Fit Club I’ll now be weighing everything out and ensuring he only eats what he needs to be fit and healthy. “He means so much to me that I’m absolutely determined to help him shed the weight and keep him around for longer.” The third Scottish contender is Chester, from Dunbar, East Lothian, who is 52% over his ideal body weight at 7.6kg (1st 3lb).

Chester, from Dunbar, once stole and ate an entire cheesecake (PDSA/PA) Credit: Chester, from Dunbar, once stole and ate an entire cheesecake (PDSA/PA)