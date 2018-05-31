Daughter appeals for missing mother

The teenage daughter of a woman missing for more than six months fought back tears as she appealed for her mother to get in touch. Patricia Henry has not been seen by family or friends since November 13 last year. She has been reported missing before and her family believed she may have travelled abroad, so Ms Henry was not reported missing until March. There have been no sightings or activity on her bank account or mobile phone since November and her daughter Alannah McGrory joined police on Thursday to appeal for information.

The 18-year-old said: “I hope that by coming here today someone will come forward with even the smallest piece of information that could help trace my mum.” After a long pause, she added: “My mum is known as Patty to some people and I’m worried about her. She has never been so long without getting in touch. “If you have any idea where my mum could be or if you’ve seen her since she was last reported missing, please let the police know. “Mum, if you see this please let me know you’re ok.” When reported missing previously Ms Henry had gone on holiday and not returned but her passport has not been used in the last six months, police said. She had mentioned places in the UK that she might like to visit and officers are working with colleagues across the country to try and trace her.

Patricia Henry Credit: Patricia Henry