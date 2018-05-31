Donald Trump escalates fight with TV network after Roseanne cancellation

US President Donald Trump has escalated a feud with ABC in the wake of the cancellation of Roseanne, tweeting at the chief executive of the TV network’s parent company. Mr Trump targeted Robert Iger on Twitter, saying: “Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response.” He specifically complained about an erroneous report last year by ABC investigative reporter Brian Ross, saying: “He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!” ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr Trump’s tweets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The network previously apologised for the report about Michael Flynn, suspended Mr Ross and told him he could no longer report on Mr Trump. ABC confirmed that Mr Ross is back at work following his suspension. The president also complained to Mr Iger a day earlier. The White House said Mr Trump, who had celebrated the success of Roseanne Barr’s show earlier in the year, was not defending her racist tweet about a former Obama adviser, but wanted to point out media bias against him. Last year, Mr Ross, citing an unidentified confidant of Mr Flynn, the former national security adviser, reported that then-candidate Mr Trump had directed Mr Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.