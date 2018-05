Early mist, fog and low cloud will soon give way to sunny spells this morning.

Thunderstorms will move in from the southeast though, spreading across England and Wales, with some torrential downpours, hail and lightning.

Low cloud and sea fog will also linger across North Sea coasts, where it will feel cooler.

Some showers will then develop across Scotland.

A top temperature of 24 Celsius (75 F) is expected.