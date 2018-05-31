Extreme sportsman Ross Edgley set to swim around Britain's coast without touching dry land once

It's around the time of year that many consider braving a dip in the sea....but Ross Edgley is going that little bit further.

He's preparing to take on the challenge of swimming all the way around Britain's coastline in 100 days without touching dry land once.

The extreme sportsman will set out from Margate tomorrow on his quest.

He will brave the risk of strong currents, jellyfish, and icy waters as he makes his way around the coastline.

But he says among the biggest challenges will be getting in the minimum 10,000 calories per day needed to fuel him.