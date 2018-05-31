First Minister backs cancer charity tartan

A new pink tartan created to raise funds for cancer research has been modelled by the First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon was presented with a Friends of Cancer Research UK scarf, designed by fundraiser Elaine Monro and created by Lochcarron of Scotland.

Profits from the sale of a range of products in the pink, purple and turquoise design will fund research into the disease.

The First Minister said: “This special Friends of Cancer Research UK tartan is a great, innovative idea to help raise money for what is an incredibly important cause.

“Cancer is something that sadly touches the lives of so many in society, and the clinical research of the type carried out by Cancer Research UK is vital in our attempts to beat it. I hope that the sales of this wonderful tartan raise much needed funds for their work in the future.”