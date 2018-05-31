Football leagues pressed to follow top tier and tackle single-use plastic

Football leagues across the United Kingdom have been urged to stop using single-use plastics.

A House of Commons committee has written to the chairmen of the English, Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish football leagues in a bid to encourage them to follow the Premier League.

England’s top tier pledged in April that it would be introducing a series of measures to phase out single-use plastics in its operations and supply chains over the next two years.

Labour MP Mary Creagh, who chairs the Environmental Audit Committee, called on the chairmen to “mobilise the power of sport” and make the move away from single-use plastics a reality.

Ms Creagh also asked whether each league had considered introducing a bottle return scheme.