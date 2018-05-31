FTSE excuses for lack of women in boardrooms ‘pitiful and patronising’ – review

Leading businesses have been accused of using “pitiful and patronising excuses” to explain why they have yet to appoint enough women to senior positions.

Businesswomen “don’t fit in” at board level or “don’t want the hassle” of top jobs, a Government-backed review of gender balance in the FTSE 350 was told.

The excuses were released on Wednesday by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) ahead of the Hampton-Alexander Review reaching its halfway mark in June.

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said: “It’s shocking that some businesses think these pitiful and patronising excuses are acceptable reasons to keep women from the top jobs.

“Our most successful companies are those that champion diversity.”

Among the excuses given to the review, according to BEIS, were:

1. “I don’t think women fit comfortably into the board environment”

2. “There aren’t that many women with the right credentials and depth of experience to sit on the board – the issues covered are extremely complex”

3. “Most women don’t want the hassle or pressure of sitting on a board”

4. “Shareholders just aren’t interested in the make-up of the board, so why should we be?”

5. “My other board colleagues wouldn’t want to appoint a woman on our board”

6. “All the ‘good’ women have already been snapped up”

7. “We have one woman already on the board, so we are done – it is someone else’s turn”

8. “There aren’t any vacancies at the moment – if there were I would think about appointing a woman”

9. “We need to build the pipeline from the bottom – there just aren’t enough senior women in this sector”

10. “I can’t just appoint a woman because I want to”

Amanda Mackenzie, chief executive of Business in the Community, said: “As you read this list of excuses you might think it’s 1918 not 2018.

“It reads like a script from a comedy parody but it’s true. Surely we can now tackle this once and for all.

“Maybe those that give credence to these excuses are the ones that are not up to sitting on boards and should move over: we are in the 21st century after all.”