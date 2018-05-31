Garda criticised over handling of multimillion-euro IT contracts

The Garda has been criticised over its inability to produce documentation to justify the rolling over of multimillion-euro IT services contracts.

Labour Party TD Alan Kelly said it was “extraordinary” that a comprehensive paper trail did not exist to show the reasons behind the extension of a contract with accountancy firm Accenture, which was worth 26 million euro in 2016 alone.

An internal Garda audit in 2017 looking into its 2016 financial accounts found that no assurance could be given that procurement rules were being followed by major IT contracts in the force.

It stated that there were elements of the contract with Accenture that were not best practice and that there was a lack of a proper paper trail.

Ninety-four procurement arrangements were entered into in 2016, comptroller and auditor general Seamus McCarthy told a Dail committee scrutinising the force’s major IT contracts.