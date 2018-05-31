- ITV Report
German city closes its doors to refugees and migrants
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
A German city which welcomed thousands of refugees claims it has reached saturation point as it closed the door to new arrivals.
The decision by city leaders in Salzgitter has left families who were originally separated by war still torn apart.
But officials say more arrivals would have swamped the city's infrastructure and harmed integration.
Salzgitter, in the country's north, has a proud history of offering refuge to those seeking a new life in Germany.
Since Angela Merkel welcomed in refugees and migrants in 2015, Germany has taken nearly one and a half million people, more than any other country in Europe.
Salzgitter took 6,000 of those people - but they will not accept any more.
