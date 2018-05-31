Incinerator proposal for Cork Harbour approved by planners

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said he shared the anger and frustration of the people who opposed the plans.

It is the third application the company has made to build an incinerator on the site since 2001.

The plans were to construct a 240,000 tonnes-a-year facility at Ringaskiddy at a cost of around 160 million euro.

Waste company Indaver Ireland was given permission by An Bord Pleanala after its initial application in December 2015.

He said: “My initial reaction to the decision today to grant permission to Indaver Ireland to build an incinerator in the heart of Cork Harbour is one of deep disappointment and frustration.

“I have opposed this application from the beginning and have supported the local community in their efforts to prevent this from going ahead for a decade now.

“At the time of the oral hearing I made a detailed submission in person outlining that it was inconceivable for a major incinerator to be developed in a harbour area where the Government has already invested millions in a marine college, clean energy research centres and the clean-up of the old Irish Steel/Irish Ispat site on Haulbowline Island.

“The An Bord Pleanala inspector who managed the oral hearing recommended refusal based on many of those arguments.

“I have spent a lot of time around the Cabinet table making the case for significant investment in Cork Harbour. We have a masterplan for Spike Island and a masterplan for Haulbowline Island, including investment of 70 million euro.

“We are working hard to create something very special at the heart of Cork Harbour area which is of national significance. I can understand that people will be very angry and frustrated at this announcement today and I share this sense with them.”

Indaver Ireland said: “We are pleased that An Bord Pleanala has decided to grant permission for our Ringaskiddy project, however, we are conscious that this decision simply marks another step in a long process.

“As we have said from the outset, we believe that our plans are fully in line with national, regional and local planning regulations which was acknowledged by Cork County Council and has been reinforced by An Bord Pleanala’s decision to grant permission.”