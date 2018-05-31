Inspector: Prison staff need more help and support tackling reoffending

Prison staff in Northern Ireland need more “help and support” if they are to make a real impact on reoffending, a watchdog has said. That will require the “fulsome” involvement of trained, experienced probation staff working alongside prison officers, not just with the most serious offenders, chief inspector of criminal justice Brendan McGuigan added. He said while the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) and its partner the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) had much to be proud of, and significant progress had been made, there was still more work to do. Mr McGuigan said: “The current delivery model for resettlement has made significant progress and this is evidenced by our individual prison inspections.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“However, it is clear from this report that prison staff need more help and support if we are to lift resettlement to the next level and make a real impact on reoffending.” Reoffending rates for short-sentenced prisoners were substantially higher than the average, and in Northern Ireland adults serving less than 12 months had a reoffending rate of 45.8%, the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland report on prison resettlement said. Mr McGuigan said the complex needs of the prison population demand the continuing and increased involvement of the voluntary and community sector organisations, whose work within prisons was “exceptional”. Since 2011 a structured framework with individual prisoner focus, to identify and assess a prisoner’s risks, needs and strengths, has been developed. A Prisoner Development Plan (PDP) was developed with the prisoner to support his/her resettlement back into the community. This defined the purpose of work, actions taken and support provided for an individual to: reduce their risk of harm; reduce their likelihood of reoffending; and prepare them for return to the community, the inspectorate report said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.