IS supporter Husnain Rashid who called for Prince George attack could face life sentence

A supporter of so-called Islamic State who called for an attack on Prince George has been warned he could face life behind bars after dramatically changing his plea during his trial.

Husnain Rashid, of Nelson, Lancashire, had maintained his innocence throughout proceedings at Woolwich Crown Court, but on Thursday he changed tack and admitted a string of terror offences.

The 32-year-old used a Telegram chat group to call on supporters on October 13 to target the four-year-old heir to the throne, who had started at Thomas’s Battersea, in south-west London, a month earlier.

He also posted suggestions of which British football stadiums terrorists could strike following the deadly attack outside Besiktas’s ground in Turkey, and plotted to inject ice cream with poison.

Rashid, of Leonard Street, posted a photograph of the prince at the school super-imposed with silhouettes of two masked jihad fighters.

Nearly two weeks into his trial, prosecutor Annabel Darlow said: “The defendant has asked to be re-indicted on counts one to four.”

He then had three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism put to him – and pleaded guilty to each.