Italy heads for populist government after months of stalemate

Italy is advancing swiftly towards a populist government on its second try after 5-Star Movement and League leaders announced a compromise deal.

The leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League announced a deal aimed at overcoming the president’s objections.

The premier-designate tapped at the beginning of the week to head an interim government of technocrats has stepped aside.

President Sergio Mattarella called a meeting with the populist’s pick: a law professor whose attempt to form a government failed four days ago.

Political neophyte Giuseppe Conte, who skipped teaching a class at the University of Florence to return to Rome, was summoned to meet Mattarella at the presidential palace Thursday night.