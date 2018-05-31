Advertisement

Italy heads for populist government after months of stalemate

Italy is advancing swiftly towards a populist government on its second try after 5-Star Movement and League leaders announced a compromise deal.

The leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League announced a deal aimed at overcoming the president’s objections.

The premier-designate tapped at the beginning of the week to head an interim government of technocrats has stepped aside.

President Sergio Mattarella called a meeting with the populist’s pick: a law professor whose attempt to form a government failed four days ago.

Political neophyte Giuseppe Conte, who skipped teaching a class at the University of Florence to return to Rome, was summoned to meet Mattarella at the presidential palace Thursday night.

After months of stalemate followed an inconclusive parliamentary election in March, the Italian political landscape has shifted into overdrive.

Earlier in the day, the leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, and League leader Matteo Salvini canceled other engagements to meet at the parliament.

They issued a statement stating they had achieved “the conditions for a political government”.

In a Facebook message, Mr Salvini said it took “dedication, coherence, listening, patience, good sense, head and heart” to get a second chance while facing “many obstacles, attacks, threats and lies”.

The possibility that the 5-Star government and the League could come up with a government acceptable to Italy’s president buoyed financial markets, despite their eurosceptic views.

A political government would avoid an early election that investors worry would be seen as a referendum on the euro.

The 5-Stars and League together won a narrow majority in the March 4 election.

They presented their proposed Cabinet over the weekend, but Mr Mattarella vetoed their choice of a eurosceptic economy minister, saying the candidate’s views put Italians’ savings at risk.

With Mr Salvini unwilling to consider a different economy minister, the League-5-Star lineup collapsed.

Mr Conte, whom the president had tapped as premier-designate before former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli, relinquished his mandate.

After the market tanked at the prospect of a Cottarelli-led technical government and early election, Mr Di Maio came back with a proposal to replace the contested ministerial candidate, while Mr Salvini said he was not closing any doors.