Kim Kardashian West meets Donald Trump to discuss prison reform

Kim Kardashian West met Donald Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform on Wednesday. The reality TV star, 37, was reportedly there to ask for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who is serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offence, to be pardoned. Following the meeting, Mr Trump tweeted a picture of the pair inside the Oval Office, saying: "Great meeting with Kim Kardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing."

Kim Kardashian West arrives at the White House. Credit: AP

It is unknown exactly what was discussed during the meeting, but afterwards Kardashian West tweeted her thanks to the president and said she hoped Johnson would be freed. She wrote: “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.” She added: “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life.” Vanity Fair magazine first reported that Kardashian West was due to speak to Mr Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. Kardashian West is thought to have been involved in private discussions with Mr Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump for several months.

