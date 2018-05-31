Man killed in helicopter crash believed to be North Yorkshire Lord-Lieutenant

A pilot who died after a helicopter crash is believed to be Barry Dodd, the Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, police have said. North Yorkshire Police said that although formal identification is yet to take place, Mr Dodd is believed to have died after the helicopter crashed into a field near Aldborough, Boroughbridge, at 1.23pm on Wednesday. The force said: “Sadly, the pilot of the private aircraft … was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aldborough helicopter crash Credit: Police activity near the scene in Aldborough, Boroughbridge

“Whilst we await formal identification, we believe he is Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mr Barry Dodd CBE. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” The force said Mr Dodd’s family were being supported by specially trained officers, and requested the family’s privacy “at this very sad time”. North Yorkshire Police said officers remain at the scene with Civil Aviation Authority and Air Accidents Investigation Branch officials as investigations continue. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.