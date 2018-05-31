MoD falls woefully short with homes plan for troops – report

The Ministry of Defence has fallen “woefully short” with its plan to meet the housing needs of troops, a new report has claimed. The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has told the Government it runs the risk of driving people away from the armed forces unless a “coherent and detailed” housing strategy is developed. The think tank’s paper, entitled The Home Front: The Future Accommodation Model For The UK Armed Forces, calls on the MoD to make significant changes to housing provision if it is to stay “affordable and relevant”.

The paper suggests that the armed forces “should give increased priority to families’ accommodation” and recognise that it is a significant element in the overall employment offer. While RUSI acknowledges that the MoD has recognised the need to reform through its Future Accommodation Model (FAM), the paper argues that the plans for this initiative are “woefully short on detail and methods of delivery, frustrating representatives of service families and other stakeholders”. The authors underline that “there is significant unease that the current FAM ambition will drive people, potentially, to leave the military rather than properly aiding retention”. Moreover, the report states that the FAM does not adequately address the reality that the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force have differing needs and preferences for families’ living accommodation.

