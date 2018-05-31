Murder probe launched after man found stabbed in west London

A man has died after he was found with multiple stab wounds in west London.

Officers and paramedics were called to Cathcart Road, Kensington, at just after 10.20pm on Wednesday.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found seriously injured and died at the scene 40 minutes later.

Scotland Yard has now launched a murder investigation.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place at the scene of the stabbing.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 or the incident room on 0208 358 0200, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.