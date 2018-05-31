‘Paedophile’ coach trained boys for decades despite concerns, court told

“Paedophile” football coach Bob Higgins was able to continue training teenage boys for two decades despite concerns being raised about his behaviour towards the young players, a court has heard.

The 65-year-old defendant, who ran the youth team coaching for Southampton Football Club and Peterborough United, is on trial at Salisbury Crown Court accused of 50 counts of indecent assault against 24 complainants dating between 1971 and 1996.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, told the jury that Dean Radford, who started playing for Southampton at the age of 14 and who went on to play for the team professionally, made accusations against Higgins in the mid-1980s to senior figure at the club, David Merrington.

Mr Feest said: “Prompted by all of this, Mr Merrington spoke with the defendant, pointing out that he might be getting too close to some of the boys and telling him some of the various indecent comments that were being made.

“The defendant’s reaction then was to protest his innocence, saying that he would sue anyone who made allegations against him.”

Mr Feest said the defendant placed his resignation with the club in April 1985 but did not actually leave because of a change in management and he stayed until March 1989.