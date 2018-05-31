Police cordon still in place down leafy west London road after fatal stabbing

A police cordon remains in place down a “very quiet” residential street in Kensington and Chelsea, west London, as detectives continue investigating Wednesday night’s fatal stabbing. Police were called to Cathcart Road, SW10 at just after 10.20pm and found a man, who is believed to be in his 40s and has not been formally identified, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency medical team, he died at the scene shortly after 11pm. His next of kin have been informed.

Kensington stabbing Credit: A private ambulance

A resident of the leafy west London street said she heard no noise to suggest the violent incident had taken place outside. The 24-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, said she did not hear any arguments, adding: “It was just really quiet and I came out and everyone was already there. “No-one heard anything or saw anything.”

