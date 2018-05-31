Porsche gets crunched in valet parking mishap

A hotel valet had a lucky escape — but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.

The employee drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sydney, according to Australian media.

Emergency workers cut the driver out of the Porsche as a crowd watched.

Matthew Talbot, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp the valet was “embarrassed and a little bit shocked” but was OK.