Potholes putting people off cycling, survey finds

The state of Britain’s roads is stopping more people from cycling, a survey has suggested. More than half (56%) of people say they would cycle more if roads had fewer faults such as potholes, according to research commissioned by charity Cycling UK. Some 22 cyclists were killed and 368 seriously injured where a poor or defective road surface was a factor between 2007 and 2016, Department for Transport figures show. One in five local roads in England and Wales is in a poor condition as councils face a huge funding deficit to tackle potholes, a recent report by the Asphalt Industry Alliance warned.

Father-of-two Simon Moss, 44, lost four teeth and fractured his spine after crashing into a pothole that was reportedly 9in deep while cycling in Buckinghamshire last month. Cycling UK’s head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore said: “Cycling is still a minority activity in the UK with only 2% of all journeys made by bike. “Those who do cycle put up with the potholes and dangerous traffic conditions daily and still continue. However, it’s not always pleasant and it’s no surprise most people do not consider cycling for their short everyday journeys.” The charity’s poll of 2,024 adults, conducted by YouGov, found that poor road conditions was the joint second most common reason for avoiding travel by bike, alongside drivers overtaking too closely. Having to share the road with lorries and other large vehicles was ranked number one with 57% of respondents put off by it. Other concerns include threatening behaviour from drivers (43%), car doors being opened in front of them (40%) and speeding motorists (37%).

