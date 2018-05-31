Poundland threatens legal action against Thameslink over ‘chocolate’ tweet

A train company has been threatened with legal action after comparing its service to Poundland chocolate. Thameslink said it was “very sorry” for making the comment in response to a disgruntled passenger. The operator has suffered major disruption following the introduction of a new timetable on May 20. Thameslink’s parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) saw more than 450 of its trains either cancelled or at least half an hour late on Wednesday, representing 13% of total services. On some of its routes as many as half of all trains were cancelled.

A passenger named Kevin tweeted an image of a departures board showing cancellations trains with a sarcastic caption which read: “Why, Ambassador @TLRailUK, with this fine service you are really spoiling us.” Thameslink replied: “Very sorry Kevin. Appreciate at the moment the service is less Ferrero Rocher and more Poundland cooking chocolate.” The budget store’s retail director Austin Cooke issued a scathing response to GTR chief executive Charles Horton. Mr Cooke wrote that GTR has “no right to use our name to describe poor service”, stating that Poundland served eight million shoppers last week and has a “pretty good idea about what great customer service is”. He added: “If you don’t want to hear from our extremely twitchy legal team, we suggest you remove your tweet.”

