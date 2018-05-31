Pro-choice campaigners take abortion pills in Northern Ireland

Pro-choice campaigners have taken abortion pills outside Northern Ireland’s main court buildings in defiance of the strict laws governing terminations. Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where the procedure is not legal, aside from exceptional cases, and Ireland has voted to allow it in early pregnancy. There was a heavy security presence and counter-demonstrations by anti-abortion activists in Belfast city centre.

Ruth Coppinger Credit: Ruth Coppinger

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers moved in to seize some of the pills and the tiny robot, less than the size of an A4 page, which was used to distribute them. Officers also attempted to remove one of the women who openly took a tablet. They led her away from the centre of the event and a tense stand-off ensued, with many campaigners gathering around her, insisting that she should not be arrested. After several minutes, the officers abandoned their attempt to speak with the woman and left the area. Eleanor Crossey Malone, from socialist feminist movement Rosa, was one of those who took the pill in front of television cameras.

Campaigners speaking to police Credit: Campaigners speaking to police

She said: “I have taken this in defiance of the extremely outdated, medieval, anti-choice laws that exist in Northern Ireland. “We are not willing in the wake of the repeal referendum to be left behind any longer. “Northern Ireland after repeal will be one of only two jurisdictions remaining in Europe to criminalise women effectively for having abortions. “We are not willing to accept it any more.”

Pro-choice campaigners Credit: Pro-choice campaigners

Earlier, campaigners addressed the crowd, among them pro-choice activists and Irish parliamentarian Ruth Coppinger TD. After a tense hour-long encounter staged in an open area between Belfast’s Crown and High Courts, the pro-choice activists boarded a bus. They drove towards a constituency office of the anti-abortion Democratic Unionists, who oppose liberalisation in Northern Ireland, to continue their day of protest. Prime Minister Theresa May has come under pressure to legislate for abortion in Northern Ireland since the Stormont Assembly has been suspended for months.

Anti-abortion campaigner Bernie Smyth Credit: Anti-abortion campaigner Bernie Smyth