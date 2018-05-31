Rod Hull’s Emu finds home with Orville the Duck and Rainbow’s George after sale

One of Rod Hull’s last surviving Emu puppets has gone to live with Orville the Duck and George from Rainbow.

The puppet, which was made in the mid-to-late 1980s for TV production company Endemol, was bought at auction by the man behind CBBC’s Hacker the Dog, the puppeteer Phil Fletcher.

Mr Fletcher, from Wigan, bid over the phone for the much-feared bird and paid £8,680 including buyer’s premium when it went under the hammer at Chippenham Auction Rooms, in Wiltshire.

The puppet was originally forecast to sell for between £750 and £1,000.

Mr Fletcher, who also makes and collects puppets, said: “I’m 41 so I vividly remember seeing Emu on television when I was growing up.