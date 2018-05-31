Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko taken to mortuary covered in blood as part of staged murder

The Russian journalist who worked with Ukrainian authorities to fake his own death says he was smeared with swine blood and taken to the mortuary as part of his elaborately staged murder.

Arkady Babchenko detailed the deception to reporters for the first time since Ukrainian authorities revealed they had staged his death to foil an alleged plot on his life by Moscow’s security services.

He told fellow reporters at a news conference in Kiev that he could have refused when Ukrainian officials approached him with the idea for the ruse about a month ago.

He said he agreed of his own volition.

Mr Babchenko, who fled Russia in February 2017 because of what he described as death threats, said the Ukrainian agents told him the Russian security services had placed an order for his killing four weeks earlier.