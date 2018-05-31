Sir Bobby Robson's widow says documentary on legendary manager was tough to watch

The widow of football legend Sir Bobby Robson has said the forthcoming documentary about her husband was at times tough to watch but hopes it will inspire England to success at the World Cup.

Lady Elsie Robson, who was married to Sir Bobby for over 50 years, said the film was "very emotional because it's narrated in Bob's own voice, so its very poignant".

The documentary, which chronicles the life of Sir Bobby, has been viewed by the Three Lions squad heading to Russia and Elsie believes doing so will "enhance" their passion.

She said: "They'll learn a lot about determination and when they see how hard those players, and how much love of the game they had, I think that will be transferred to them."