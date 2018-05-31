Smaller parties courted as no-confidence bid against Spanish PM gets under way

Spain’s opposition Socialists tried to persuade smaller parties to support their bid to oust Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative government as they opened a tense parliamentary debate on their no-confidence motion. Addressing MPs, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez promised to uphold a recently negotiated national budget that includes substantial benefits for Basque nationalists, whose votes would allow him to oust Mr Rajoy. He urged the prime minister to step down after his ruling Popular Party was fined last week as a beneficiary of a large kickbacks-for-contracts scheme. “Are you ready to step down here and now? Resign and everything will end,” Mr Sanchez told the prime minister, who listened from his seat with an impassive face. “Mr Rajoy, your time is up.”

Spain Politics Credit: Mariano Rajoy surrounded by MPs

Mr Sanchez, 46, reminded the chamber that last week’s damaging court ruling questioned Mr Rajoy’s claim that he and other top officials were unaware of the party’s illegal accounting. The prime minister fought back. He said it makes no sense to seek a no-confidence vote based on the graft ruling because the National Court’s verdict “doesn’t include any criminal punishment” for his party. “Everybody knows that Pedro Sanchez is never going to win the elections and this is the reason for his motion, his urgency,” Mr Rajoy told MPs, reminding them that the Socialists have lost two general elections under Mr Sanchez’s leadership and warning that his government would endanger financial stability. “Every time you open your mouth, the risk premium goes up,” he said. The debate on Thursday was expected to be followed by a vote on Friday. As the two main parties exchanged accusations of covering up corruption cases in their respective ranks, all eyes were set on how the Basque nationalist party, which governs in the northern prosperous region, might tilt the balance either way.

Spain Politics Credit: Pedro Sanchez