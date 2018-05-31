Socialists prepare for power as Spanish government set to collapse

Spain’s conservative government appears doomed to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament, with the centre-left Socialist party poised to take power. A Basque nationalist party’s decisive announcement that it would vote in favour of the motion spelled the almost certain end of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s mandate and foretold the stunning collapse of his minority government in a parliamentary vote on Friday, when it will be short of support to survive. The impending downfall of Mr Rajoy’s government after ruling for nearly eight years came just days after his Popular Party’s reputation was badly damaged by a court verdict that identified it as a beneficiary of a large kickbacks-for-contracts scheme. The unexpected development injected a new element of tension into European Union politics and global financial markets, already unsettled by Italy’s struggles to install a government since a March 4 election.

Under a Spanish law that prevents a power vacuum, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez – who tabled the no-confidence motion – would immediately become the new leader of the 19-country eurozone’s fourth biggest economy and a prominent EU leader at a time when the bloc faces numerous challenges. Unlike Italy’s potential new leaders, Mr Sanchez has not expressed scepticism about the EU nor the continent’s single currency, both of which are broadly popular in Spain. In the no-confidence debate, Mr Sanchez, 46, called on Mr Rajoy to step down over the kickbacks scandal. “Are you ready to step down here and now? Resign and everything will end,” Mr Sanchez told the prime minister, who listened from his seat with an impassive face. “Mr Rajoy, your time is up.” Mr Rajoy was having none of it, accusing Mr Sanchez of a power grab. “Everybody knows that Pedro Sanchez is never going to win the elections and this is the reason for his motion, his urgency,” Mr Rajoy told MPs, reminding them that the Socialists lost two general elections under Mr Sanchez’s leadership and warning that a Socialist government would endanger the country’s financial stability.

Spain Politics Credit: Mariano Rajoy surrounded by MPs

Mr Sanchez promised to abide by a national budget that was recently negotiated by Mr Rajoy. It includes substantial benefits for the Basque nationalists whose promised votes in the no-confidence debate opened the door for Mr Sanchez to oust Mr Rajoy. Mr Sanchez also vowed to open talks with separatists in the Catalan regional government over their demands for independence. That issue has dogged Spain for the past eight months. Mr Rajoy has been in power since December 2011, successfully steering Spain out of its worst economic crisis in decades during the eurozone debt crisis and achieving some of the strongest economic growth in Europe. Last year, gross domestic product growth reached 3.1%. Mr Rajoy, cultivating a stern image, faced down opponents who complained that the recovery came at the expense of austerity measures, just as he has faced down Catalan secessionists.

Spain Politics Credit: Pedro Sanchez speaks in parliament