Soft Irish border would see at least 300 officers redeployed – Police Federation

At least 300 officers would need to be redeployed to effectively police a soft Irish border, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said.

All sides in the Brexit negotiations are keen to avoid a return to the heavily-militarised checkpoints of the past. The frontier is one of the most vexed issues facing the EU and UK talks teams.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable George Hamilton is drawing up a professional business case for an uplift in numbers to present to Government but is unwilling to put a figure to it yet.

Federation chairman Mark Lindsay said: “In effectively policing a soft border, there is the requirement for at least 300 officers to be redeployed.

“Quite simply, these are officers we do not have at present.”

Mr Hamilton said analytical work by experts was continuing to help the force build a business case but noted significant uplifts in staffing numbers in partner organisations HMRC and Border Force.