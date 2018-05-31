Steamy visit from Flying Scotsman sparks evacuation of London station

Steam from the Flying Scotsman caused the evacuation of a major London railway station after setting off a fire alarm.

Rail operator Southeastern said the alarm at Victoria Station, which is usually disabled during steam train visits, may have been switched back on too soon.

Commuters were left both amused and frustrated at the 15-minute evacuation and subsequent delays to services.

Southeastern tweeted: “The cause of the fire alarm at Victoria has been found (the steam train there set them off) The station will re open shortly and trains will commence running.”