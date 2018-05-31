Tariffs another body blow for UK steel industry, says Port Talbot worker

The confirmation that the US is to impose tariffs on EU steel has been described as “another body blow” for the industry, by a long-time worker at a major UK plant. Employees at Tata’s giant Port Talbot steelworks in Wales have fought for its survival in recent years and now face more uncertainty, Mark Turner said. The steelworks employs around 4,000 people – thought to include 10% of the local population – and is at the heart of the town. “It’s not just the 10% who work in the steelworks. You’ve got associated businesses that deal with the steelworkers, the shift workers who go to garages, they go to shops. “Port Talbot as a town is all about Port Talbot steelworks.”

Steel crisis Credit: A worker wears a Save Our Steel badge on his Tata jacket

Tata’s own website states that the plant is “an integral part” of local communities. Mr Turner, known as Pasty to co-workers due to his Cornish roots, said people feel “everything is against us” as he aired concerns around steel “dumping” as a result of the tariffs.

