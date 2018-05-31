Thai appeals court throws out case against British rights activist

An appeal court in Thailand has dismissed criminal defamation charges against a British labour rights activist who was sued by a fruit packing company after he alleged human rights violations at its factory.

Andy Hall’s protracted legal battle stemmed from a 2013 report he researched for Finnish consumer organisation Finnwatch which alleged labour abuses at Natural Fruit’s pineapple canning operation.

It employed migrant workers from Burma who said the company abused them and broke labour regulations.