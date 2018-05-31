Three more arrested over gangland murders of Paul Massey and John Kinsella

Detectives investigating the murders of an underworld “Mr Big” and a mob “fixer” have arrested three more people. Police arrested a 49-year-old man in Rochdale and a 30-year-old woman in Salford on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and another woman, aged 35, was also arrested in Salford on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the murder of Paul Massey. They come after three arrests on Wednesday for the murders of Massey and John Kinsella following a joint operation by Merseyside and Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Massey, 55, gunned down outside his home in July 2015, was a well-known figure in his home city of Salford and had been involved in security firms operating in Manchester and beyond. Kinsella, 53, shot dead earlier this month in St Helens, Merseyside, had been a mob fixer who once stopped a gangster terrorising former Liverpool FC footballer Steven Gerrard. Dawn raids were executed at addresses in the Heywood, Rochdale and Salford areas of Greater Manchester as well as in Cheshire on Wednesday. One man, aged 37, was arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of the murder of Paul Massey and the murder of John Kinsella. A 39-year old woman was also arrested at the airport on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the John Kinsella murder. A 48-year-old man was arrested in Salford on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the Paul Massey murder investigation.

Salford shooting Credit: Paul Massey