Thundery downpours this evening and overnight

This evening a batch of heavy thundery showers will continue to push their way northwestwards across Central Southern England, the West Country and Wales. Some of the downpours could bring as much as 80mm in a few hours. This has led the Met Office to issue an Amber Warning as some localised flooding is possible.

Further north and east it’ll be largely dry with some clear breaks at times. Temperatures across the board will be mild, but the further south you come the more muggy it’ll be.

As we head into tomorrow a Yellow Warning comes into play as the thundery downpours continue to push north and east into the Midlands, Northern Ireland, Northern England and much of Scotland.

Temperatures remain warm and it’ll feel humid, however later in the day we’ll start to see cooler fresher air pushing into the south, which will in turn start to calm the showers..