Train timetable ‘shambles’ may be investigated by MPs

Major disruption following the introduction of new train timetables could be investigated by MPs. Lilian Greenwood, chair of the Transport Select Committee, described the cancellation of hundreds of trains on the Northern and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) network as a “complete shambles”. She will ask the committee on Monday to “review the situation”, which may lead to a full inquiry. Ms Greenwood said: “The ongoing timetabling chaos is making the lives of passengers very difficult. “The Transport Committee has discussed the problems and is watching the situation carefully.”

The Labour MP for Nottingham South claimed Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Network Rail and the train operating companies have “questions to answer” about the introduction of the timetables on May 20 and how they managed the subsequent disruption. She added: “They should be accounting for the decisions they took that led to this complete shambles.” Passengers on Northern and GTR services are suffering daily misery. Almost 1,000 trains were either cancelled or more than 30 minutes late on Wednesday, representing more than one in every eight scheduled services. Britain’s rail timetable is updated twice a year, but the latest version has many more changes than normal in a bid to improve punctuality and account for extra services and capacity following billions of pounds of investment.

