Treasury savaged for failing to appoint woman to key Bank of England role

The Treasury has been forced to defend itself after coming under fire for failing to appoint a woman to the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee, despite drawing up a female-dominated shortlist. Labour MP Rachel Reeves described the decision to recruit economics professor Jonathan Haskel to the Monetary Policy Committee as “truly staggering”. The chairwoman of Parliament’s powerful business committee added: “Eight of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee are currently men and it is truly staggering that the Treasury has failed to appoint a women to this role.” The Treasury received 27 applications for the position after contacting 87 potential candidates to inform them of the vacancy, 44 of who were women. Five candidates were shortlisted for interview – four women and one man.

“The fact that four women were shortlisted shows that there are plenty of capable and well-qualified women but yet again the top jobs seem to be reserved for men,” Ms Reeves said. A Treasury spokesman insisted the appointment was based on merit. He added: “We are committed to diversity and encouraging the broadest range of candidates. “We actively contacted 44 women to apply for this role, 80% of those interviewed were women and the majority of those on the interview panel were women. The final appointment decision was based on merit.”

Labour Party conference 2016 Credit: Rachel Reeves