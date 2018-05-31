UK music stars share their advice to celebrities like Kanye West and Roseanne who have messed up on social media

Roseanne and Kanye West have joined a long list of celebrities who have fallen foul of social media thanks to comments they've tweeted.

Earlier this week the American TV star apologised after referring to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrettas as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes.

This month also saw West defend himself on Twitter after suggesting that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice”.

So how should celebrities handle themselves on their public platforms?

Six music stars including former Spice Girl Mel C and international artist Billy Ocean, who has won the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, gave their fellow celebrities important tips to follow on social media.