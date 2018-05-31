US to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium from Europe, Mexico and Canada, risking trade war

Credit: AP

The Trump administration has announced it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada after failing to win concessions from the American allies. The decision could provoke retaliatory penalties and exacerbate trans-Atlantic and North American trade tensions. US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs would be 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium as the administration followed through on the penalties after earlier granting exemptions to buy time for negotiations.

Mr Ross told reporters that talks with Canada and Mexico over revising the North American Free Trade Agreement were “taking longer than we had hoped”. Talks with Europe had “made some progress” but not enough for additional exemptions, he said in a conference call from Paris. “We continue to be quite willing and indeed eager to have further discussions,” Mr Ross said.

Wilbur Ross Credit: CBI annual conference