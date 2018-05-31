US stocks skid as tariffs target imported steel and aluminium

US stocks have skidded after the US said it is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium imported from Europe, Canada and Mexico. Canada and Mexico responded with tariffs of their own and the European Union is expected to follow suit. American steel makers mostly rose, while industrial companies fell as they face the prospect of paying more for metals they use to make aircraft and machinery. Companies that make household items took some of the worst losses, as products including orange juice and peanut butter might be hit with European tariffs. Mexico is planning duties on US exports including steel, pork products and sausages, while Canada said it will put reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The European Union also said it will dispute the US tariffs with the World Trade Organisation, which could take years. Meanwhile the parties will likely keep negotiating and contentious talks between the US and China are continuing as well. While experts say a trade war remains a remote possibility, all of those disputes have been weighing on the market for months and the uncertainty that is creating has real effects. David Kelly of JPMorgan Funds said the dragged-out process is discouraging businesses from investing because they do not want to build a product only to see it targeted by tariffs. “You can do great harm to an economy just by leaving people up in the air about what the final deal is going to be,” said Mr Kelly, the chief global strategist of JPMorgan Funds. He said the uncertainty is undoing some of the effects of the recent corporate tax cut.

Trump Credit: Donald Trump