Warning over standards of care as NHS falls short on targets

There has been a sharp rise in the number of patients who have waited more than a year for NHS care in England, according to a new report which paints a bleak picture of the NHS’ performance and finances. More than 2,600 people have waited more than a year for treatment and half of the nation’s “best performing” accident and emergency departments are unable to meet waiting time standards, according to the latest quarterly performance figures from NHS Improvement. Meanwhile, the NHS provider sector ended the financial year with a deficit of £960 million – £464 million above the plan set for the year.

The report also highlights that NHS providers in England did not meet targets for diagnostic tests, referral to treatment times and some cancer care targets. The document, which covers “most challenging winter periods that the NHS has had”, shows that at the end of March 2018, 2,647 patients were waiting over a year for treatment compared to 1,513 the previous year. It also is a “large increase” from the 2,179 waiting in February 2018. Meanwhile, more than five million people attended A&E during January, February and March – which led to more than 1.1 million hospital admissions. During the final quarter of the year, 83.5% of A&E patients treated by NHS providers across England were admitted, transferred or treated within the allotted four-hour time frame – a fall from 86.5% in the same quarter for the previous year, the report states. The NHS Mandate states that 95% of patients attending A&E should be seen within four hours – the waiting time standard is seen as a key measure of how the NHS as a whole is performing. But only five A&E departments managed to meet the 95% target during January, February and March. And half of the 10 “best performing” units didn’t even manage to meet the four hour target.

