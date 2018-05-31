Watchdog begins crackdown on high-cost credit and bank overdrafts

Britain’s financial watchdog has launched a sweeping crackdown on high-cost credit as part of efforts to protect vulnerable consumers. Following a wide-ranging review into the sector, the Financial Conduct Authority is proposing reforms to bank overdraft charges, rent-to-own operators, door-step lending and catalogue credit and store cards. FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said: “High-cost credit is used by over three million consumers in the UK, some of who are the most vulnerable in society. “Today we have proposed a significant package of reforms to ensure they are better protected including the possibility of a cap on rent-to-own lending.

“The proposals will benefit overdraft and high-cost credit users, rebalancing in the favour of the customer.” The FCA estimates that banks raked in an estimated £2.3 billion in revenue from overdraft charges in 2016, arguing that the system needs “fundamental reform”. The watchdog is considering a number of measures to make it easier for customers to manage their accounts, including mobile alerts warning of potential overdraft charges and stopping the inclusion of overdrafts in the term “available funds”. This is on top of requiring online tools to make the cost of overdrafts clearer, introducing mechanisms to assess the eligibility for overdrafts and making it clear whether overdrafts are credit or borrowing. Mr Bailey added: “Our immediate proposed changes will make overdraft costs more transparent and prevent people unintentionally dipping in to an overdraft in the first place. “However, we believe more fundamental change is needed in the way banks charge customers for overdrafts. Given the size of the market our work here will be completed as part of our wider review into retail banking.”

