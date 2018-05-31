'What I went through was awful' - Serena Williams opens up about difficult childbirth and postnatal depression

Tennis ace Serena William's has spoken frankly about her battle with postnatal depression following her triumphant return to the court.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about the complications she faced during child birth, and the postnatal depression that ensued after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams, who covers the July edition of the magazine, said: "I think people need to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester, it’s part of the pregnancy.

"I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle and I got so upset I started crying...because I wanted to be perfect for her."

She added: "I hope I am, and I’m going to strive to be the best mum I can be."