What the papers say – May 31

A Russian journalist who turned up alive and well less than 24 hours after he was reported murdered features on many of the front pages on Thursday. Police had said on Tuesday that Arkady Babchenko had been shot and killed at his apartment building in Ukraine – but the 41-year-old appeared at a news conference on Wednesday. He announced that he had faked his own death in order to thwart a genuine plot by Moscow to kill him, The Guardian reports.

The i says the journalist “shocked the world” when he turned up at the press conference about his own killing, and reports that there were gasps and cheering when he walked in. He apologised to his wife and daughters who had been in mourning, the paper adds.

Both The Sun and the Daily Star run with the headline: “You Only Live Twice”, with The Sun reporting that a Ukrainian MP claimed the faked assassination was based on a Sherlock Holmes plot.

A photo of a smiling Mr Babchenko features on the front of The Times. The paper leads, however, on Brexit, reporting that France is blocking Britain’s attempts to remain part of a European Union security system designed to keep the public safe.

Brexit also features on the front of the Daily Express, which carries calls from Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg for the EU to resolve the Northern Ireland border issue, while the Daily Telegraph reports that a Government-backed review found sexist bosses at Britain’s leading businesses were using “pitiful and patronising” excuses to keep women out of the boardroom.

The Daily Mail leads on the last of the “big six” energy firms hiking its tariffs, reporting that millions face paying £100 a month for heating and lighting.

And the Daily Mirror claims documents reveal British nuclear test crews were deliberately exposed to radiation in Cold War experiments.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that the US has snubbed Europe’s demands for a permanent exemption from new metals tariffs.

And the Metro leads on the court case of two people who took £120,000 of taxpayers’ money after falsely claiming they had lost their home in the Grenfell Tower fire.