Winnie-The-Pooh’s ‘most famous map in English literature’ to go to auction

The original map of Winnie-The-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood – “probably the most famous map in English literature” – is expected to sell for up to £150,000 at auction. EH Shepard’s original 1926 sketch, unseen for nearly half a century, introduced readers to the world of Christopher Robin and his woodland friends in the original book. The map also played a starring role in the Disney film, Winnie-The-Pooh And The Honey Tree, where it was animated as part of the movie’s opening sequence.

" srcset= Credit: " srcset=

As well as capturing the book’s woodland world, it also features AA Milne’s much-loved characters including Eeyore, Winnie-The-Pooh and Christopher Robin. Littered with misspelt locations, such as “nice for picnicks” and “100 aker wood”, the illustration is signed off with the words “Drawn by me and Mr Shepard helpd”. It was first sold by Sotheby’s in 1968, where it sold for £650, before the auction house sold it again to a private collector two years later for £1,700. It comes amid an increased interest in illustrations from collectors, particularly Shepard’s work, according to Sotheby’s senior specialist in printed books and manuscripts, Dr Philip Errington.

" srcset= Credit: " srcset=