Woman charged after death of three-year-old son

Detectives investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Croydon have charged his 23-year-old mother in relation to the incident.

Alfie Lamb was found unresponsive by paramedics on February 1 and went into cardiac arrest before dying three days later in hospital.

Three people were arrested on February 28 including Alfie’s mother Adrian Hoare, of Adams Way, Croydon, south London.