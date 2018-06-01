Ambulance service urged to tackle ‘major staffing problems’ at operations centre

A trade union has asked the National Ambulance Service to deal with “major staffing problems” in the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Siptu said the centre, which takes emergency calls and dispatches ambulances across Ireland, is 35 workers below the agreed level across two sites.

On Friday, the union wrote a letter to the National Ambulance Service regarding their concerns over the sites in Tallaght, Dublin and Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Siptu organiser John McCamley claimed that delays implementing an agreement between management and the union over staffing issues had contributed to a high staff turnover.