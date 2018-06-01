Blood test could detect cancer years before patient falls ill

A new blood test which scientists say is able to detect certain types of cancer several years before a person falls ill has been hailed as a breakthrough.

A trial of around 1,600 people found the non-invasive procedure to identify DNA markers works with up to 90% accuracy, the authors said.

The test was used to detect genetic traces of multiple cancers, including pancreatic and ovarian diseases, according to the study.

The findings will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago this weekend.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said such advances in medicine could “dramatically transform” care.

Dr Eric Klein, lead author, from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, told the Daily Telegraph: “This is potentially the holy grail of cancer research, to find cancers that are currently hard to cure at an earlier stage when they are easier to cure, and we hope this test could save many lives.

“Most cancers are detected at a late stage, but this ‘liquid biopsy’ gives us the opportunity to find them months or years before someone would develop symptoms and be diagnosed.”