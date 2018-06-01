Challenge any racist abuse during World Cup, campaigner urges Fifa and fans

Racist chanting and abuse in stadiums must not go unchallenged during the World Cup, a leading anti-discrimination campaigner has said. Troy Townsend, education manager for Kick It Out, implored fans and players to report any discrimination to authorities, including the British Embassy or Football Supporters Federation when in Russia. The tournament, often billed as the pinnacle of the sport, will take place against a background of recent controversies, including in the Russian domestic game.

The anti-discrimination Fare Network and Moscow-based think tank the Sova Centre said there had been a sharp rise in incidents of racist and discriminatory chanting in the 2017/18 season – 19 in total compared with two in 2016/17. Monkey chants were “regularly” directed at black players and of the 80 incidents of far-right or discriminatory behaviour recorded at football matches, 12 involved anti-black racism and one was anti-Semitic, their report said. And Manchester United star Paul Pogba was among those abused from the stands during France’s friendly against Russia in March. The Russian Football Union was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (£22,850) by world governing body Fifa, who said only “limited numbers” of fans were involved. Mr Townsend said the fine, the minimum penalty for a breach of Fifa’s discrimination code by fans, was “paltry” and failed to send the right message. He said: “So there’s an acknowledgement that singing, chanting has taken place, there’s an acknowledgement that it’s been towards black players on opposition teams but yet the punishment that’s coming down from the governing bodies, really and truthfully, just amounts to a slap on the wrist and that’s been continuing for quite a long while now.” He questioned why the supporters responsible had not been identified and banned, meaning they could go on to repeat abuse.

